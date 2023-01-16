The westbound side of the 101 Freeway is seen shut down following a multivehicle crash on Jan. 16, 2023 as seen in video from the Citizen app.

Three people were rescued from the wreckage of a multi-vehicle crash in Studio City Monday, including a young child who authorities say is in “grave condition.”

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the 101 Freeway near Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that overturned. One person was trapped in a vehicle and required extrication by firefighters.

In total, three people were transported to the hospital for injuries.

The Fire Department identified the three people as a man who suffered minor injuries, a woman who suffered serious injuries and a young child — possibly an infant — who was in grave condition.

The exact type of injuries the child suffered is unclear at this time.

The 101 Freeway was reduced to only two lanes as the crash blocked traffic. The westbound side of the freeway was eventually closed entirely and the Tujunga on-ramp was shut down while emergency crews were on the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol online incident log.

No further details were made available by authorities.