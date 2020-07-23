Young man shot and killed after argument at house party in Ladera Heights

A man in his 20s was shot and killed after leaving a house party in Ladera Heights late Wednesday night, officials said.

The victim was at the party near the 5800 block of Holt Avenue when he got into argument with another person, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The two then got into a physical altercation after leaving the house, and the suspect took out a firearm and shot the young man multiple times, officials said.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide a description of the shooter and it’s unclear what led up to the altercation or the shooting that followed.

Video from the scene showed deputies leading a man out of a nearby house in handcuffs. It was unclear whether he was suspected of being the shooter.

A man who identified himself to KTLA as the owner of the home where the party took place said he had rented the residence to a woman and went to check in when he saw a crowd partying without social distancing or wearing masks.

The homeowner said he asked the partygoers to leave and called the Sheriff’s Department to break up the party. He said people were leaving peacefully before the shooting took place. The man declined to provide his name to protect his privacy.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.