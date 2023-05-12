A young mother of two was killed after a DUI driver slammed head-on into her vehicle in Hesperia on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Lisette Villasenor, 36, from Victorville. Her two children — a 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl — suffered moderate to major injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was identified as Jose Vargas, 41, from Adelanto.

Deputies responded to a crash on Highway 395, between Poplar and Main Streets around 6:31 p.m.

Vargas was driving south on Highway 395 when he drove into the oncoming northbound lanes, crashing head-on into the Villasenor’s vehicle, authorities said.

The crash left Villasenor with major injuries and despite life-saving measures, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Villasenor’s two young children suffered moderate to major injuries, officials said. They were transported to a local trauma center.

The suspect, Vargas, was not injured from the collision.

“During the investigation, deputies determined Vargas was under the influence of alcohol and over the California legal limit at the time of the crash,” authorities said.

Vargas was booked on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony DUI.

The deadly incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Station at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at wetip.com.