A young woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Buena Park early Tuesday, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:05 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and Fillmore Drive.

The victim died at the scene, Buena Park police said.

The driver who struck her stayed at the crash site and is cooperating with the investigation.

A resident in the neighborhood told KTLA she heard a crash and screaming, so she ran outside to see what happened.

She said a cat also died in the crash and that the victim’s mother witnessed the incident.

“I ran out and I saw the girl thrown right there and the mother screaming,” Mary Mendoza told KTLA. “There was no movement of the girl.”

No further details about the crash have been released.