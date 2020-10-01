Younger brother arrested in fatal shooting of man in Anaheim

Jose Leroy Hurtado is seen in this image provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

Police arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his older brother in Anaheim Wednesday.

The shooting was reported about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North Zeyn Street, the Anaheim Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

Officers entered the house to find 45-year-old Jose Leroy Hurtado of Anaheim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Hurtado was given first aid and transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead from his injuries, the Police Department stated.

Sergio Marcelino Hurtado is seen in this image provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

A SWAT team was called to the home to make sure there were no suspects or other victims inside.

While at the scene, officers contacted the victim’s brother, Sergio Marcelino Hurtado.

Further investigation prompted police to arrest Sergio Hurtado and suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sergio Hurtado is being held on $1 million bail, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.