‘You’re God’s child and we’re all the same’: Philanthropist puts dozens of young people through college

Property owner, philanthropist and author La-Doris McClaney grew up as the daughter of a sharecropper, but her mother had talent in the kitchen, and over time, sales of slices of sweet potato pie for a dime apiece added up.

Now, McClaney owns homes in some of the wealthiest and most exclusive areas of Southern California, and she puts dozens of young people through college.

Her book, “God, I Listened Too,” will help her send even more young people to school.

Chris Schauble reports for KTLA’s Black History Month special on Feb. 22, 2022.