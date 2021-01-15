Youth counselor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child; additional victims sought: LAPD

Daniel Velasco Moreno is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 15, 2021.

Authorities are seeking possible additional victims after a youth counselor was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, officials said.

Daniel Velasco Moreno is accused of the sexual assault of a minor 10 years old or younger, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Friday.

He was arrested near the 13100 block of Oxnard Street in the Valley Glen neighborhood Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

The alleged acts took place from November 2019 through September 2020, according to LAPD.

Moreno was a counselor who worked with children with an absence or deficit in their attention span, language and social skills, the department said.

He is being held on $1.25 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Eastburn at 818-832-0918, or Detective Ruben Arellano at 818-832-1167. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.