Youth counselor arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child; additional victims sought: LAPD

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Daniel Velasco Moreno is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 15, 2021.
Daniel Velasco Moreno is seen in an undated booking photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Jan. 15, 2021.

Authorities are seeking possible additional victims after a youth counselor was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child, officials said.

Daniel Velasco Moreno is accused of the sexual assault of a minor 10 years old or younger, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Friday.

He was arrested near the 13100 block of Oxnard Street in the Valley Glen neighborhood Thursday around 2:30 p.m.

The alleged acts took place from November 2019 through September 2020, according to LAPD.

Moreno was a counselor who worked with children with an absence or deficit in their attention span, language and social skills, the department said.

He is being held on $1.25 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are seeking any additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Eastburn at 818-832-0918, or Detective Ruben Arellano at 818-832-1167. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News