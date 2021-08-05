YouTube-branded theater in Inglewood to mark internet giant’s further expansion into live events

YouTube Theater, a 6,000-seat performance venue, is part of the Hollywood Park complex in Inglewood. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Remi Cruz is a social media star with more than 5 million followers, a podcast and YouTube channels where she dishes out cooking tips and lifestyle advice.

Soon, the 26-year-old internet influencer will get exposure at an unlikely venue — a performing arts theater in Inglewood.

YouTube Theater, a 6,000-seat arena next to SoFi Stadium in Hollywood Park, opens this month, marking the internet video giant’s further expansion into live events. A signature flourish sits just outside the theater: an innovative 13-foot-tall digital screen where passersby can see content featuring Cruz and other YouTube influencers.

The partnership with Hollywood Park gives YouTube opportunities to generate high-profile content — including livestreamed concerts and e-sports competitions — for its massive platform, and also test the IRL (in real life) appeal of its online artists.

