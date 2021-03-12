‘You’ve drastically changed my life’: Tow truck worker asks hit-and-run driver who struck him in East Hollywood to come forward

Police on Thursday released new surveillance video of an East Hollywood hit-and-run collision that severely injured a tow truck worker who is now urging the driver to come forward.

The hit-and-run happened on Virgil Avenue just south of Clinton Street around 8 p.m. Feb. 6, when the tow truck driver was trying to snap photos of a vehicle he was towing. He had his reflective vest on and the tow truck’s yellow lights were activated.

But a red sedan came barreling toward him, struck him and threw him about 35 feet away, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The victim, Gustavo Ventura, landed in the bed of his own tow truck as the vehicle that struck him drove away, police said.

The tow truck worker was rushed to an intensive care unit with severe injuries.

From his hospital bed, Ventura urged the driver who struck him to come forward, according to video released by LAPD.

“To the driver that struck me and kept going, all I ask from you… just do the right thing, turn yourself in,” he said. “You’ve drastically changed my life. Not only did you affect me, you’ve affected my children as well.”

“I forgive you, but you need to do the right thing and turn yourself in,” Ventura said. “Don’t think about it, don’t try to fight it. Just do the right thing and turn yourself in.”

Police didn’t disclose the nature of the victim’s injuries, but an online fundraiser set up for him said he won’t be able to walk for months or return to work for at least a year.

LAPD shared a link to the online fundraiser to help Ventura and his family.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise, LAPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer G. Diaz or Detective Juan Campos of Central Traffic Division Detectives at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online.