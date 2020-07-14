Yucaipa fire captain arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with young girl

Gerad Bullard is seen in a booking photo provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on July 14, 2020.

A fire captain from Yucaipa has been arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor, authorities said Tuesday.

Gerad Bullard, 38, was taken into custody Sunday after a monthslong investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail. He was employed as a fire captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection at the time of his arrest.

The investigation into Bullard began on Feb. 4 after a 15-year-old girl reported the alleged sexual abuse to authorities. She told detectives she had been sexually abused by Bullard since she was 10 years old, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Bullard was booked into the West Valley Detention Center. His bail was set at $250,000.

No further details about the allegations were released Tuesday.



Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail Detective Shaunna Ables at 909-387-3615. Anonymous tipsters can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).