A Yucaipa High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, was arrested on Thursday and booked into the county detention center for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. She was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

It was not immediately known if the victim was a student, however, authorities say the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District “worked cooperatively” with its investigation.

Detectives say believe there may be more alleged victims. Anyone with tips was urged to contact Detective Rachel Young of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).