A Yucaipa man was arrested and booked into jail on accusations that he continuously and repeatedly sexually abused several children.

Joshua Bradley, 38, of Yucaipa, was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing children. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Police arrested Joshua Bradley, 38, on Saturday on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Bradley became the subject of an investigation after several victims came forward and said he sexually abused them in various ways for an undisclosed amount of time.

A search warrant was served at Bradley’s home on the 33700 block of Palm Drive the day after his arrest, where authorities apparently recovered evidence related to the investigation.

He was taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

He is due in court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Investigators believe Bradley “solicited and engaged in sexual acts” with several underage girls on multiple occasions.

Detectives also believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been contacted.

If you have any information about any possible victims, you are urged to contact Deputy Alcala of the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station at 909-918-2005. Anonymous tips can also be provided through wetip.com.