San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies along with Cal Fire investigators announced the arrest of a man who illegally detonated explosives while stalking his ex-girlfriend.

According to an SBSD release, a fire following an explosion broke out at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the area of 4th Street and Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the origin of the fire was “suspicious in nature,” which led responding deputies to request Cal Fire investigators to the scene.

“During the investigation, law enforcement learned there were multiple explosions at the location over the previous week,” deputies said.

Post-blast examination, destructive device elements and video evidence led authorities to identify the suspect as 45-year-old Ryan Karl Silva of Yucaipa.

“Through investigative leads, it was learned Silva was stalking his ex-girlfriend,” authorities said.

Investigators were able to author a search warrant at Silva’s residence and executed the warrant on Thursday, SBSD confirmed.

Additional evidence related to the explosions was found at Silva’s home, as well as suspected methamphetamine and a “ghost gun” with no serial number. Additional charges are pending, according to law enforcement officials.

Silva was arrested for stalking and unlawful possession of an explosive device. He was booked at a local San Bernardino jail with his bail set at $500,000.

A 40-year-old woman from Yucaipa, Tiffany Marhoun, was also arrested at the scene and charged separately with possession of a controlled substance.

She was booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Arden of the Yucaipa Station at 909-918-2305 or Cal Fire Officer Milloy at 909-881-6822.

To submit an anonymous tip, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-742-7463 or visit their website.