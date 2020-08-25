Yucaipa man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing 2 children

A Yucaipa man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing two children, officials announced Tuesday.

Michael Stewart, 19, was taken into Monday after the victims identified him as their alleged assailant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not elaborate on the allegations or the victims in the case.

Stewart was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and continued sex abuse of a child. His bail was set at $350,000, officials said.

A booking photo was not released.

Anyone with additional information about Stewart can call the Sheriff’s Department Yucaipa station at 909-918-2305. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-888-782-7463.