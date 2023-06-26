San Bernardino County police arrested a man for driving under the influence after he slammed into a motorcyclist on Sunday in Yucca Valley.

At approximately 5 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision with reported injuries near Emerson Avenue and Arcadia Trail. According to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release, 35-year-old Brian Holdren was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Arcadia Trail, when he was struck by 26-year-old Latee Ison, who was driving the other vehicle.

Holdren was transported to High Desert Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Ison was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI traffic collision with injuries. He was booked at the Central Detention on a $250,000 bail.