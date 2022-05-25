Two people were arrested this week for the alleged child abuse and torture of two kids in Yucca Valley, officials announced Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to check the welfare of two young children in the 55500 block of Twentynine Palms Highway, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The caller was concerned for the well-being of two young children at the location who had physical injuries consistent with child abuse, the department said.

During the investigation, evidence was discovered that indicated Mark Lehman, 25, and Trinity Burright, 22, physically abused a 3-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy in their care, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Lehman and Burright moved from their residence to avoid law enforcement contact but spoke with investigators by phone, the news release states. The pair did not cooperate with deputies and refused to provide any information as to the children’s location, officials said.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation to help locate the children, and warrants were issued for Lehman and Burright’s arrest, the department said.

Around 3 a.m. Monday, deputies located Lehman and Burright at a residence in Yucca Valley. Deputies and detectives served a search warrant and took them into custody.

The children were taken into the custody of Children and Family Services and found to have extensive injuries consistent with ongoing physical abuse, officials said.

Lehman and Burright were booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of child abuse and torture. They are each being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Information about the nature of the relationship between the two adults and the children was not immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.