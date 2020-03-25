‘Zoombombing’: USC online classes interrupted with racist remarks

A statue of Tommy Trojan on the USC campus is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

USC’s top administrators apologized to the school community after some online classes fell prey to “Zoombombing,” disrupted by people making racist remarks.

“Zoombombing” is a relatively new frontier in internet trolling in which someone takes advantage of features of the Zoom video-conferencing platform to interrupt meetings and lectures. Many colleges and school districts have made greater use of Zoom following the cancellation of in-person classes amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the university community, USC President Carol Folt and Provost Charles Zukoski wrote that they learned Tuesday that some online Zoom classes “were disrupted by people who used racist and vile language that interrupted lectures and learning.”

The two said they were “deeply saddened that our students and faculty have had to witness such despicable acts” and that they “should never have to endure behavior that is simply not tolerated in our community.”

