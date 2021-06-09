5 sought after street vendor was attacked and robbed in Lynwood

Police are searching for multiple people who beat and robbed a street vendor while she was working over the weekend in Lynwood.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2900 block of Oakwood Avenue, Maria Lopez says she was working at her usual stand when she was approached by four women.

They asked for some shaved ice, but as Lopez was preparing the food they began to beat her and robbed her of her money, she said.

Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood captured the car passing Lopez multiple times before stopping.

Sheriff’s officials describe the suspects as four Black women and a Black male driver who fled the scene in a four-door, gold Buick from the early 2000s. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on State Street.

Lopez says she sustained neck injuries and internal bleeding in her left eye. She was released from the hospital on Monday.

She is the mother of four and her husband is also a vendor.

Sheriff’s officials say the vehicle that fled had no license plates but they ask that anyone with information contact them at 800-222-8477.

The community has since set up a GoFundMe to help Lopez.