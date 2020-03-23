Long Beach confirms first COVID-19 fatality as cases rise to 19

An undated microscopic image of the COVID-19 virus, provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Long Beach confirmed its first COVID-19 fatality on Monday as total cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus rose to 19.

Officials said the victim was a woman in her 50s with underlying health problems.

“We’ve been dreading this day and were hoping it would never come,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones. We are all mourn this incredible loss to our community.”

The 19 cases the city has currently diagnosed range from mild to very severe, officials said.

