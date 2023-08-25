Alex Ronaldo is seen in a photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 25, 2023.

A Long Beach man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a teen to entice a minor online, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said Friday.

The incident dates back to April 10, when deputies responded to a report of online solicitation of a minor for sex.

The parent of the victim discovered the inappropriate conversation and images on the victim’s phone, authorities said.

The suspect, 48-year-old Alex Ronaldo, allegedly posed as a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators found evidence that Ronaldo had allegedly sent the victim child porn and solicited the victim for sexual purposes.

Before parents and law enforcement were involved, the suspect was allegedly making plans to meet with the victim.

Ronaldo was eventually arrested and booked on suspicion of child pornography and online solicitation of minor for sexual purpose charges, officials said.

“The Riverside County Sheriff Office would like to remind parents that social media and messaging apps are the most common medium used by sexual predators to exploit children. Keep a close eye on what applications children are using and how often they use it,” authorities added.