Long Beach man fatally stabbed by roommate during dispute: Police

A man died after being stabbed by his roommate in Long Beach Thursday, but investigators are still working to determine if the attacker was also the victim of a crime, officials said.

A dispute between the men escalated into violence at about 8:30 a.m. at their residence on the 2600 block of 56th Street, Long Beach police said in a news release.

When responding officers found one of the men with stab wounds to his upper torso, he told them he’d been attacked by his roommate.

Paramedics treated the man, but he succumbed to his wounds at the scene, officials said.

Coroner’s officials are still working to positively identify the slain man, according to police.

Investigators say the other roommate remained at the scene and has been cooperating with them.

Detectives are continuing to probe the motive behind the incident and whether the surviving roommate was the victim of a crime. He is not being identified, pending further investigation, authorities said.

No further details were available.