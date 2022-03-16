A 20-year-old man from Anaheim has been charged with a February murder near Atlantic Avenue and Esther Street in Long Beach, police said.

Signal Hill resident Nashon Wall, 31, was found unresponsive next to his parked vehicle at about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, and despite lifesaving measures taken by Long Beach police and fire personnel, he succumbed to his gunshot wounds at a nearby hospital, police said in a press release.

Multiple men approached Wall as he sat in his vehicle, and at least one of them opened fire before the group fled, police said.

Police identified Saeed Wheeler as a suspect. He was already in Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department custody on an unrelated charge when an arrest warrant was issued for him in the February shooting.

Wheeler had been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Feb. 24, jail records show, and he is being held at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

In addition to his original charge, which jail records did not list, Wheeler will face charges for murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, raising his bail to $3.1 million, police said.

“Detectives will continue their efforts to ensure anyone else who participated in this crime is brought to justice. The motive for the assault and whether a connection exists between the victim and suspect(s) remains under investigation,” the release added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.