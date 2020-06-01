Looters hit Long Beach stores as peaceful protestors march to decry death of George Floyd

While hundreds of protestors peacefully marched through the streets of Long Beach Sunday to decry the in-custody death of George Floyd, looters hit stores across the downtown area.

The looters left storefronts smashed and glass littered across the street as they left the businesses carrying armfuls of merchandise near the Pike Outlets, videos posted online show.

Photos showed T-mobile, Guess and Forever 21 were all hit, with clothes left scattered on the ground.

Meanwhile, protestors marched as they held up signs and chanted, “I can’t breathe” in a demonstration against Floyd’s death after he was pinned beneath a Minneapolis officer’s knee.

Some protestors confronted looters, yelling at them to stop and to leave the stores alone, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police issued “dispersal orders,” asking people to leave the area.

The city declared a state of emergency and ordered a citywide 8 p.m. curfew.

The City of Long Beach tweeted that its curfew is still in place, despite the county’s order enacting an earlier curfew. “Long Beach & other cities have the authority to issue different curfew hours,” Long Beach officials said.

2nd Street was closed to traffic from the Pacific Coast Highway to Livingston Drive around 7:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Individuals can face looting, burglary, and vandalism charges for this illegal activity.



We will arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. #LBPD https://t.co/NoRu0WFDCt — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 1, 2020