Los Angeles opens up free mobile COVID-19 testing sites across city

People wait in line at a walk-up coronavirus testing location in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles is opening up free mobile coronavirus testing sites starting Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

No appointments will be required at the locations and testing will be available on various days through the month of September.

Garcetti has touted the city’s testing efforts since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, partnering up with actor Sean Penn to open up the county’s largest testing site at Dodger Stadium.

Visit coronavirus.LACity.org/MobileTesting for more information about the new sites.

The following locations and dates are set for this month:

Sept. 2: Junipero Serra Branch Library, 4607 S. Main St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 2: Highland Park, N. Figueroa St. and S. Avenue 55, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 3: CARECEN Day Labor Center, 629 S. Union Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 3: Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St., 8 a.m. 2 p.m.

Sept. 4: CARECEN Day Labor Center, 629 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 4: Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda St. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 5: Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 5: L.A. Downtown Medical Center, 1711 W. Temple St.. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 12: Valley Plaza Recreation Center, 12240 Archwood St., North Hollywood, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 19: Ardmore Recreation Center (i.e., Seoul International Park), 3250 San Marino St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 26: Sepulveda Recreation Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 26: Pacoima Senior Center, 11300 Glenoaks Blvd., #1622, Pacoima, 8 a.m. to 2pm.

We’re bringing COVID-19 testing to you. No appointment needed.



Visit https://t.co/1tX4eqmGXu for more upcoming dates and locations. pic.twitter.com/1IwTaqGYnQ — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) September 2, 2020