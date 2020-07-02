Los Angeles Public Library offering pickup service at select branches

Books ready for pickup at a Los Angeles Public Library branch are shown in a photo provided by the agency on July 2, 2020.

The Los Angeles Public Library announced Thursday that it will be offering to-go pickup at 18 branches.

The city-run system closed all libraries in March over coronavirus concerns.

Though all libraries remain shuttered, the service will be available at the following branches starting Thursday:

Arroyo Seco Regional Library

Central Library

Echo Park Branch Library

Junipero Serra Branch Library

Los Feliz Branch Library

Mar Vista Branch Library

Northridge Branch Library

Pio Pico-Koreatown Branch Library

San Pedro Regional Library

Studio City Branch Library

Sylmar Branch Library

Westwood Branch Library

Woodland Hills Branch Library

In addition, branches in Exposition Park, Fairfax, Panorama City, Sherman Oaks and Silver Lake will be offering the service beginning July 7.

Related Content Some L.A. County libraries partially reopen with sidewalk service

Here’s how it works: Library card holders can place new holds from the online catalog. Once notified that items are available, card holders can schedule an appointment and library staff will advise what to expect when picking up materials.

Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Face coverings will be required during a scheduled pick up.

Loans can then be returned at any book return located at the pickup locations, officials said.

“If you had previous holds from before our closure, you should have already been contacted via email to cancel or confirm your interest in picking up those items,” library officials explained.

The Los Angeles County Library started offering pickup services last month.