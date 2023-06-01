Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris happened to be at the right place at the right time during Memorial Day weekend, as he helped save a child who was drowning in a Las Vegas pool.

Morris was at the Encore Hotel with his family when he saw a young boy drowning in the hotel pool, ESPN reported.

According to an Instagram story posted by Morris’ wife, Nicole, the 3-year-old had no pulse when his father took him out of the pool.

The boy’s father took his child over to the on-duty lifeguard, who began performing CPR and Morris rushed over to see how he could help.

“I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN. When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

An AED, or automatic external defibrillator, helps people who suddenly go into cardiac arrest by delivering an electric shock through the chest to help the organ return to a normal rhythm, according to the American Heart Association.

Morris credited the Rams recent CPR, AED and first aid training for helping him know what to do during the intense situation.

The defensive coordinator also told ESPN how Damar Hamlin’s recent medical emergency, as well as the tragic drowning of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter in April, has helped increase awareness and preparedness for those unforeseen moments, ESPN reported.

According to Nicole Morris’ Instagram stories, the young boy was taken to the hospital and discharged 24 hours later.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Morris said. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”