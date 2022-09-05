The Los Angeles Unified School District, LAUSD headquarters building is seen in Los Angeles Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The Los Angeles Unified School District has been hit by a system outage that may keep grades from being reported this week for some students.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho tweeted Monday morning that LAUSD’s “Systems are temporarily disabled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The tweet was in response to a question from user CocoGail, who was unable to get into the system to post grades for students that are due Tuesday.

It was unclear what caused the outage or exactly what services were impacted by the situation.

Carvalho did not say when the outage was expected to be repaired but did mention that crews were “working around the clock to restore systems to full operational capacity.”