Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Placentia

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported on Aug. 3, 2020, at 3:18 p.m. in Placentia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon at 3:18 p.m. Pacific time in Placentia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Yorba Linda, less than a mile from Anaheim, one mile from Orange and two miles from Fullerton.

In the past 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.