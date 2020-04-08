Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Palm Springs

An earthquake was reported on April 7, 2020, near Palm Springs. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. eight miles from Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 13 miles from Palm Desert, 14 miles from La Quinta, 15 miles from Rancho Mirage and 17 miles from Cathedral City.

In the past 10 days, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

