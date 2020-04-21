Magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes near Mono County along California-Nevada border

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled a forest area about 17 miles from Bodie, near the California border with Nevada on April 20, 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled a forest area about 17 miles from Bodie in Mono County, east of the Sierra Nevada mountains, near the California border with Nevada on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 10:13 p.m. at a depth of about 1.4 miles and was centered about 31 miles from Mammoth Lakes, approximately 30 miles from Mono Lake and 22 miles from Qualeys Camp, Nevada.

The quake comes after a series of earthquakes shook the California-Nevada border near the Yosemite National Park on April 11, a week after another magnitude 4.1 quake hit the same area.

On the day of the April 11 quakes, renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the area east of Mono Lakes “has at times had very energetic sequences with multiple larger events.”