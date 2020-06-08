Live Now
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Searles Valley

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles the Searles Valley on June 7, 2020. (U.S. Geological Survey)

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude measured at 4.3 shook the Searles Valley near Ridgecrest on Sunday night.

The earthquake was detected at 9:15 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was roughly 10 miles east of Ridgecrest at a depth of 2.2 miles.

There were no intial reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor comes four days after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck the same area. It was described by seismologist Lucy Jones as a “large late aftershock” of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shook Ridgrest last July.

