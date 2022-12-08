A man and two dogs were found dead inside a Valley Glen apartment that caught fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a two-story 24-unit apartment building located in the 13000 block of Oxnard Street.

The blaze took firefighters only about 20 minutes to douse, but once inside the apartment they found a man and two dogs dead, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A resident who lives in the building said he heard gunshots before the fire broke out.

“I heard two gunshots, which I thought were explosions,” resident James Howard said.

Police were going door-to-door to speak to potential witnesses as they investigated the incident.