L.A. police respond to the scene of a stabbing near Los Angeles High School in Mid-Wilshire on May 1, 2023. (KTLA)

A man and four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing near Los Angeles High School that left two people injured earlier this week, police announced Friday.

The incident was reported around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Olympic and Riampau boulevards near the Mid-Wilshire campus.

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, were stabbed during a fist fight. They sustained stab wounds to their upper bodies and were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Only one of the victims is a student at the school, police said.

A man who was questioned by police and released that same day was eventually arrested as a suspect in the case, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in an updated news release.

He was identified as 23-year-old Danny Ramon Lopez Sanchez and was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. His bail has been set at $1 million.

A juvenile was also arrested on suspicion of being in procession of a firearm and charges were filed against him, police said.

Additionally, three teens who were also allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested, police said. Two were booked on suspicion of attempted murder and the third was booked on suspicion of being an accessory.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said earlier this week that the three teens had been detained.

No further details about the incident have been released, and police said the investigation remains ongoing.