Police are searching for additional victims of a man accused of indecently exposing himself to children in Corona.

On Oct. 1, a 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times to children as young as 7 to 11 years old.

Police say the man may be connected to a string of incidents targeting children in the Corona area.

Several reported incidents contained similar details — in each case, the victims were walking home from school as they passed a vehicle parked along a sidewalk curb.

As they passed the car, the suspect allegedly exposed himself to the children.

Two incidents reportedly happened near the Orange Heights Lane/Mountain Gate Drive area and the 3300 block of Big Dipper Drive as the children were walking home from Eisenhower Elementary School.

A third incident was reported in the area of Talbot Circle/Tabitha Way as the victims were walking home from Ben Franklin Elementary School.

Detectives believe there may be more unreported cases involving the suspect.

“The name of the suspect and suspect vehicle information is being withheld at this time as this is an ongoing investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Senior Detective Gail Gottfried at 951-279-3623 or email Gail.Gottfried@coronaca.gov.