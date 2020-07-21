Man accused of throwing 40-ounce glass bottle at Santa Monica officer during May 31 protest

Police watch as tear gas is deployed during demonstrations in Santa Monica following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with injuring a Santa Monica police officer during a protest on May 31, officials announced Monday.

Drew Miller was arrested Friday and is accused of throwing a 40-ounce glass bottle at the back of a police officer’s head during civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

Police said the bottle shattered on the officer’s helmet and the officer was injured.

Miller was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer and is being held on $500,000 bail, officials said.

No further details about the incident or arrest were released Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about any crimes committed in Santa Monica on May 31 to call 310-458-8451 or email crimetips@smgov.net.