Man and child wounded in Baldwin Hills shooting

Police investigate a shooting that left a man and a child wounded in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles on Feb. 29, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

A man and a child were wounded in a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Baldwin Hills on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The gunfire was first reported about 5 p.m. in the 4100 block of Somerset Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department officials.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not clear.

A neighbor described the victims as a father and son, but officials could not confirm their relationship.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.