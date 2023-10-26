A man who walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County has been apprehended in Planada, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Thursday.

According to officials, on Oct. 19, 38-year-old Julian Ochoa Ruiz walked away from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. On Thursday, around 5:10 p.m., special agents took him into custody without incident in Planada, which is more than 250 miles away.

Authorities did not say how the 38-year-old was able to travel that distance.

Authorities determined that Julian Ochoa Ruiz, 38, was missing at 11 p.m. (CDCR)

Officials say he will be rehoused in a higher security area at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for consideration of escape charges.

According to officials, Ochoa Ruiz was admitted from Merced County on Feb. 14 to serve a three-year, eight-month sentence for discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and evading a peace officer, KTLA’s sister station KSEE/KGPE reports.