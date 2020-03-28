Man arrested after allegedly attacking 2 people with a sword in Camarillo

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking two people with a sword in Camarillo, officials announced Friday.

Stephen Montijo is seen in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on March 27, 2020.

The incident occurred about 7:55 p.m. Thursday along the 300 block of Penzance Avenue, officials said in a news release.

Responding Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies found two adults with several lacerations. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Stephen Montijo, 29, of Camarillo, went to the victims’ home while armed with a “large sword,” officials said.

Montijo allegedly attacked the victims outside their home before he got away.

Both victims identified the suspect as someone they knew and had previous contact with, officials said without elaborating.

While the deputies were investigating the incident, officials received another disturbance call in the 400 block of Commons Park Drive.

The deputies responded to that location and took Montijo into custody without further incident.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and mayhem. Montijo is scheduled to appear in court on March 30 and his bail was set at $590,000.

The victims in the case have not been identified and officials did not elaborate on their relationship with the suspect.