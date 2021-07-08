Man arrested after fireworks explosion in Garden Grove injures 9 people, including children

Frank Lozcano Lopez, 46, of Santa Ana was taken to Orange County Jail after a fireworks explosion in Garden Grove injured several people, including children.

A Fourth of July fireworks explosion caught on cellphone video in Garden Grove left nine people injured, at least six of them children, officials said Thursday.

Cellphone video footage released by Garden Grove police shows two men lighting off a box of fireworks.

Officers say they arrived at the 13800 block of Rosita Place around 9:30 p.m. on July 4, after a large firework explosion caused windows to be blown out from an apartment complex and a vehicle.

When officers arrived they found multiple people injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was transported to the hospital with a severe injury to his eye and burns to parts of his body, police said.

Five other children who were also injured as a result of the explosion were treated by medics at the scene for non-lethal injuries, officials said.

Another three people who were injured as a result of the blast had transported themselves to the hospital, officials said.

In total, nine people were injured and five of them were admitted to the hospital.

Officers were able to secure the scene until a bomb squad could arrive.

One of the suspects was identified as Frank Lozcano Lopez, 46, of Santa Ana, and booked into jail on suspicion of igniting a destructive device causing injury.

The Garden Grove Police Department, the O.C. sheriff’s bomb squad and the O.C. Fire Authority are conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the firework explosion is asked to contact Detective Heine at 714-741-5422.