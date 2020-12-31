Man arrested after escape of woman he allegedly kidnapped from Santa Ana hotel room at gunpoint

Adrian Alloway is seen in an undated booking photo. (Santa Ana Police Department)

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping a young woman at gunpoint from her Santa Ana hotel room last week, officials said Wednesday.

On Dec. 21, a woman called police to report that her friend was kidnapped from their room at La Quinta Inn, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

The alleged kidnapper, later identified as Adrian Alloway, forced the victim at gunpoint to leave the hotel with him, police said.

A day later, the victim — identified only a young adult female — managed to escape from Alloway and turn herself in to the Victorville Sheriff’s station.

Authorities interviewed the victim, who cooperated with the investigation, at the station, the department said.

Using hotel surveillance footage and assistance from a witness and the victim, Alloway was identified. On Tuesday, detectives located Alloway in Victorville and arrested him.

During the arrest, Alloway was found in possession of a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Alloway was later booked on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the department.