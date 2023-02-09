Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, in a photo from the Redlands Police Department.

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person.

Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and began speaking with an employee at the counter.

Suddenly, Crowley made his way behind the counter and cornered the victim. He began choking the woman before throwing her against a wall and onto the floor, police said.

When the woman manages to escape, she says Crowley gets ahold of her again and forces her into a back room while choking her.

He eventually stole the woman’s cell phone before leaving the store while pushing a shopping cart, authorities said.

Crowley was spotted by police a short time later in front of Orangewood High School with the stolen phone in his possession, officers said.

He was taken into custody and is being held on $1 million bail at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

He was also treated at a local hospital for a broken finger and pain, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other suspicious activity is asked to contact Redlands Police at 909-798-7681 ext. 1. Tips and crimes can also be reported online.