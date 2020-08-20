Man arrested in connection with several indecent exposures, lewd acts with minors in Long Beach

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of several incidents of indecent exposure and lewd acts with minors in Long Beach, and authorities believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward.

David Leon Lopez, 34, of Long Beach, was booked Thursday on suspicion of one count of lewd acts and eight counts of indecent exposure, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the alleged crimes began in October 2019 and occurred in different areas of the city as Lopez frequently drove in and around Long Beach. On May 10, detectives received a report of a social media post of an exposure incident that traced back to Lopez.

“Through follow up investigation, victim evidence, and the information obtained from the social media post detectives were able to connect the suspect’s vehicle to six other incidents in the City of Long Beach,” police said.



Police said the other incidents happened as follows:

On Oct. 1, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of Wardlow Road and Golden Avenue for a report of a man sitting in his car while masturbating. The vehicle was gone when responding officers arrived on scene.

On the same day, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old females were walking in the area of Harding Street and Atlantic Avenue and reported a suspect in his vehicle masturbating who was following them. The vehicle was not located by officers that day.

On May 25, officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Studebaker Road regarding a suspect masturbating in his vehicle. The woman reported being outside her residence when the suspect drove up.

On July 9, police received a report of a suspect exposing himself in a vehicle while following a 15-year-old girl in the area of Atherton Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

On Aug. 2, a woman walking in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and Spring Street reported being followed by a suspect matching the previous incidents’ description.

Detectives believe there may be other victims tied to Lopez who can come forward with additional information. The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver 2018 Ford Mustang with a California license plate number of 8GFE158.



Police did not release a booking photo of Lopez, but described him as being Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and wears eyeglasses.

Lopez is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $75,000 bail.

Anyone with information about Lopez is urged to contact the Long Beach Police drug investigations section at 562-570-5550. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.