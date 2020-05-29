Man arrested in connection with string of arsons in Irvine neighborhood

Police arrested a man on suspicion of setting a series of five trash can fires in a residential neighborhood in Irvine Wednesday with help from observant neighbors and a drone, authorities said.

Kaveh Shahriari, 22, pictured in a photo released by the Irvine Police Department following his arrest on May 27, 2020.

Kaveh Jake Shahriari, 22, was booked on suspicion of arson, according to the Irvine Police Department and Orange County booking records.

Police first responded to a report of several trash can fires about 2:35 a.m. in the 00 block of Rembrandt, in the area of Jeffrey Road and Irvine Boulevard, Irvine police said in a written statement.

Officers found four burning trash cans, police said. Heat also damaged an SUV parked nearby one of the cans.

“While officers were investigating the fires on Rembrandt, a resident called IPD to report he

witnessed a male set another trashcan fire on Parkdale, which is less than a quarter mile from the

original fires,” according to the police statement. “The resident chased the male, but lost sight of him in the residential neighborhood.”

Officers set up a search perimeter and launched a drone to seek out the suspect. He was ultimately found hiding in a a backyard on Wyndover and taken into custody without a struggle, officials said.

A motive for the alleged string of arsons was not available.

Bail for Shahriari was set at $20,000 pending his initial court appearance, records show. His occupation in booking records was listed as “unemployed.”

Police drone footage shows the arrest of an arson suspect in an Irvine neighborhood on May 27, 2020. (Irvine Police Department)