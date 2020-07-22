Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Laguna Hills hotel parking lot

Andrew Austin Arbuckle is seen in a photo released July 21, 2020 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

A driver suspected in the deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Laguna Hills hotel has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Andrew Austin Arbuckle, 34, of Mission Viejo, was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal hit-and run that happened on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a pick-up truck struck a pedestrian who was in the parking lot of The Hills Hotel, located at 25205 La Paz Road in Laguna Hills.

The driver, who was later identified as Arbuckle, fled the scene without rendering aid.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Orange County Fire Authority responded and transported the victim, a man in his 20s, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Reconstruction Team arrested Arbuckle two days later in Mission Viejo.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death and driving on a suspended license.

His bail was set at $200,000.

Anyone with information about the case, or who may have witnessed the deadly collision, is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Office at 949-425-1860.