A Baldwin Park man was arrested after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on Saturday.

Irwindale police responded to a possible medical emergency in the 5000 block of Azusa Canyon Road on Saturday around 1:26 p.m. after a security guard discovered a man who was pronounced dead near railroad tracks in the area, according to an Irwindale Police Department news release.

During their investigation, detectives found surveillance footage from local businesses that captured a dark colored SUV running over the victim and then quickly fleeing the area.

On Sunday around 2:25 a.m., authorities responded to a report that the car belonging to the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run was located at a residence in the same area where the man was found dead.

Once deputies arrived and spoke with the resident, they confirmed that 33-year-old John Shin, was the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run.

Shin was arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter and Felony Hit and Run Traffic Collision and later released on a $50,000 bond. Authorities towed his car and are currently holding it for evidence.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending identification and notification of next of kin, authorities announced.