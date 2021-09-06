Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing in Fullerton

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another person in Fullerton, police said.

The incident occurred on Aug. 30 at approximately 4:39 a.m., when officers responded to the call of a stabbing victim near Harbor Boulevard and Walnut Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a male Hispanic, believed to be in his late 20s, with a stab wound on the pedestrian bridge that crosses over Harbor Boulevard, police said in a press release.

Detectives began investigating the incident and several leads helped them identify 29-year-old Abigail Jorge Gonzalez-Castillo of Fullerton as the suspect.

Gonzalez-Castillo was arrested on Sunday Sept. 5 on suspicion of murder with special circumstances and was transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Fullerton Police Detective G. Johnson at 714-738- 6759.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at www.occrimestoppers.org.