A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run collision in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Thursday night.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be about 50 years old, was struck just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of West Century Boulevard, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from the scene showed multiple fire trucks and ambulances around what appears to be the place the man was struck, the lane closest to vehicles parked on the street in a residential area.

No description of the vehicle that struck the man has been released.

Alexis Lewis and Sam Bader contributed to this report.