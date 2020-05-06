Man arrested following fatal stabbing of mother in Monterey Park

Detectives investigate the scene of a deadly stabbing in the 1700 block of Alisar Avenue in Monterey Park on May 6, 2020. (KTLA)

Detectives arrested a blood-soaked man after he called 911 to confess to stabbing his mother to death at a home in Monterey Park on Wednesday, officials said.

The killing was first reported about 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Alisar Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting the Monterey Park Police Department in the investigation.

“Officers from the Monterey Park Police Departmen received a 911 call from the location regarding a male who had stated he had just killed somebody,” Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau told KTLA.

The man was standing outside the home with his hands raised in the air when officers arrived, officials said. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

“When officers entered the residence, they found a female Hispanic in her 60’s with multiple stab wounds to the upper torso,” Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Two knives were taken from the scene as evidence, Schrader said.

The man encountered at the home was determined to be the victim’s son, officials said. He was taken to a police station for questioning and ultimately arrested, Schrader said, however his booking charge and identity were not available Wednesday afternoon.\

The victim’s identity was not yet released Wednesday.

Neighbor Nick Stratacos said he awoke to the sound of sirens and rushed outside to see what was happening.

“There were a bunch of police detectives swarming the house,” he said. “I saw them taking out the suspect in handcuffs. He had blood all the way down his shirt. That’s when I knew something serious was going on.”

Stratacos added that he had seen the man in the neighborhood before, but did not know him.

He recalled at least one prior incident in which social workers responded to the home when the man was seen exhibiting strange behavior.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.