Man fleeing police dies after crashing into pole in Upland

A man who was fleeing police during a chase in Upland Tuesday afternoon died after crashing into a light pole, officials said.

The chase began about 1:50 p.m. and the driver of a BMW sped away, the Upland Police Department said in a news release. It is unclear what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The vehicle then "left the roadway, collided into a light pole, rolled and caught on fire," along San Antonio Avenue north of 24th Street, the news release said.

Officers removed the unconscious driver from the vehicle and tried to revive him. The man suffered "major trauma" during the crash and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man has not been identified and no further details about the crash were released Tuesday.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.