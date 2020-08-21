Man found dead in Baldwin Park home killed himself after fatally shooting stepdaughter, injuring wife: LASD

Authorities respond to investigate a double homicide in Baldwin Park on July 23, 2020. (KTLA)

Investigators believe a man found dead in a Baldwin Park home last month killed himself after injuring his wife and fatally shooting his stepdaughter.

The shooting occurred about 2 p.m. on July 23 at a home in the 3300 block of Athol Street.

Authorities arrived at the home to find a man and a woman with fatal gunshot wounds, and a second woman who had been badly assaulted, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Related Content 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Baldwin Park Video

The deceased man, identified as 58-year-old Wen-Dong Huang, is believed to have seriously injured his wife and killed her daughter before turning a gun on himself.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Huang’s wife is currently recovering from her injuries, the sheriff’s department stated.

No motive for the shooting was given.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.